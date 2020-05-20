Ronald L. Krahner, 79, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1940, the son of William and Margaret (Farrow) Krahner in Gladwin. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a machinist for Brown Machine in Beaverton until his retirement in 2004. Ron also owned and operated Krahner Christmas Tree Farm. He enjoyed his trips to the casino, and loved taking trips to the Upper Peninsula.
Left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Marilyn David of Gladwin; children, Verona (Marty) Jankowsky of Midland, Stephanie Frye (Dennis Selich) of Gladwin, Heather (Kevin) Cameron of Gladwin, and Corina Krahner (fiancé, Billy) of Washington. His children blessed him with nine grandchildren, Jacob, Jade, Erica, Jesse, Jordan, Luke, Josh, Isabel, and Maxwell; one great-grandchild, Sawyer. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene (Larry) Sharp of Gladwin; brothers, Rance (Sharon) Krahner of Rhodes and Dale (Sandy) Krahner of Gladwin; along with several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Marilyn's children, Tina Brushaber of Beaverton and Sheila (Bob) Meixner of Gladwin; daughter-in-law, Toni David of Gladwin; along with several of Marilyn's grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Marilyn's son, Torrey David.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 20 to May 27, 2020.