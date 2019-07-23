Home

Rose Darlene Brown, 81 passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at MidMichigan Health, Midland. Rose was born on June 4, 1938, the daughter of Frank and Mabyin (Lyvere) Matuzak in Saginaw. In 1968, she was united in marriage to her true love Horace Brown in Saginaw. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Grace, Edenville, Michigan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carl (Diane) Brown of Beaverton, Barb (Dave) Wolpert of Beaverton, Paul (Olivia) Brown of Beaverton, Bruce Brown of Beaverton, Luann "Annie" (Dean) Thorington of Gladwin, Vince Brown of Beaverton, Jo Young of Sumner, Joy (David) LaForge of Jackson; daughter-in-law, Dianna Brown of Petoskey; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bob; and three brothers and three sisters. Funeral Mass will be conducted by Fr. Dan Fox on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church (St. Anne), Edenville, MI. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery, Beaverton, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019
