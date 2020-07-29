1/1
Rosemary M. Marble
Rosemary N. Marble died peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL in her seventy-eighth year. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Harold; son, Jeffrey (Jennifer); daughter, Karen (Daniel); grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua, Lauren and Katelynne. Rosemary is preceded in death by her mother Nellie (Stiles); her father, Abraham Nellis; and brother, Clifford Nellis.
Rosemary was born on July 23, 1941 to Abraham and Nellie Nellis. She graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, MI and attended Houghton College in Rochester, NY. She worked as a first and second grade teacher for the Clawson Public School District. Rosemary's joy was her family, reading, knitting, puzzles and her dog, Barney. During her retirement, she and her husband, Harold were "snowbirds" living in Michigan in the summers and Florida in the winters. She and Harold enjoyed cruising and traveling. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Gladwin, MI and attended Seacrest Presbetrerian Church in Delray Beach, FL where she sang in the choir and attended women's Bible study.
A memorial service for Rosemary will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 at the Corerstone Baptist Church in Gladwin. There will be a luncheon following the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Gideons of Fladwin, MI (P.O. Box 344, Gladwin, MI 48624).
Arrangements were made with the Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funderal Home & Crematory in Boynton Beach, FL.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
