Rosemary Perry
Rosemary Perry, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral mass will be conducted by Father J. Marcel Portelli on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., Michigan. http://www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
