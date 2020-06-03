Rosemary Perry, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral mass will be conducted by Father J. Marcel Portelli on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., Michigan. http://www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.