Rosemary Trumble-Sutton passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, at the age of 92 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 14, 1927 to the late William and Estella (Cassiday) Cameron. She married Robert (Bob) Trumble on June 30, 1946 and the two had celebrated 52 years of married life. Together they shared raising a family of six children. Rosemary led a full life of being a homemaker, gardener, cook and baker. The favorite family recipes included homemade bread, taco bake and her amazing pies. Her occupations filled many roles as a young waitress, housekeeper, CNA, and she provided home foster care for six women for many years.

Rosemary also learned to play the piano at the age of 40 and was the church pianist for many years. Bob predeceased her in death in December of 1998. After living alone for more than 10 years, Rosemary and Wesley Sutton began to enjoy each other's company while attending a grief support group that Wesley had started after losing his wife. That relationship grew into a marriage proposal and in June of 2009 they were married in the SDA church in Edenville, Michigan. After a beautiful honeymoon at Niagara Falls, they settled into married life. They enjoyed eating out at unique restaurants, going to a camp meeting each summer, and studying the Bible with many community acquaintances.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Sheila (Harold) Mills, Robert (Cathy) Trumble, Mark (Aileen) Trumble and Brenda Trumble-Toton. She is predeceased by her two daughters, Judith A Knapp and Betty L Lambert; also, her two brothers, William (Bill) Cameron and Ronald Cameron; and her two sisters, Ruth Rose and Iva Bender.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL. Visitation was held on Tuesday just prior to the funeral service from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider giving to "Few Steps from Home," "Cat Rescue," or the "Humane Society."



