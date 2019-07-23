Rosina (Rose) M. Moore, born Dec. 9, 1958, age 60 went to be with her husband, Leslie in Heaven on July 21, 2019. She is survived by loving parents, David Jr. and Mary Jane Lamontain of Gansevoort, NY; brothers, Leo LaMontain (Diane) of NY, David LaMontain III of MI; sisters, Dominica LaMontain of NC, and Lisa Muller (George) of NY. Also survived are her children, Kathleen Blaine, Rodger Moore, and Brian Moore (Sue) all of Beaverton, whom she loved more than life itself. Everyone knew her greatest love were her grandchildren, Desiree Moore, Dakota Blaine, David Moore, Luca Bolton, and Blade Meadows, all of Beaverton.

Preceeding Rose in death are her loving husband, Leslie Moore; brother, Joseph P. LaMontain; and her nephew, David J. LaMontain IV.

Everyone that knew Rosie knew she loved life, she loved her family, and she especially loved her coffee. She also had a fond fascination with her golf cart which she drove like she stole it, never stopping for corners and putting her whole foot down saying "Okay guys hold on" as they all proceeded to fall out of the golf cart. She was a wonderfully generous woman who would do anything she could for a stranger, even if it meant she went without. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Cedar River Chapel, Beaverton, Michigan. The family will receive friends, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019