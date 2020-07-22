Ross J. Koontz, age 83, passed away December 9, 2019 at Kindred Home Care II, Yuma, AZ. He was born on June 18, 1936 to the late Roscoe C. and Hazel B. (Hilts) Koontz on the family farm in Gladwin, Michigan. Ross married Caroline R. Peters on October 16, 1954 she survives him. He worked at Dow Corning Corporation in Midland, Michigan for 32 years, farmed all his life and played standup bass for 57 years which was his love! You could tell music was his love as he always had a smile on his face and would dance with his bass, he called Myrtle! Hobbies were hunting, bowling and golfing in Yuma, AZ, where they wintered for 31 years. He was also a member of Secord FOE.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Caroline of 65 years; and their children; daughter, Linda (Del) Gower, Yuma, AZ, Kevin (Robin) Koontz of Gladwin, MI; Jeff (Sally) of Temperance, MI, and Terry (Rita) of Gladwin, MI; daughter-in-law, Paula Koontz; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Ken) Erstad from Welch, OK; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Leonard Koontz; grandson, Bruce LeBlanc Jr.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Onalee (Elmer) Kerblewski, Evelyn (Lyle) McIntosh.

A celebration of life will take place Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Gladwin Assembly of God Church. Family will greet friends on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in McClure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave. Yuma, AZ 85364.

