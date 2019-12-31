|
Ross J. Koontz, age 83, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away December 9, 2019 at Kindred Home Care II, Yuma, AZ. He was born on June 18, 1936 to the late Roscoe C. & Hazel B. (Hilts) Koontz on the family farm in Gladwin, Michigan. Ross married Caroline R. Peters on October 16, 1954, she survives him. He worked at Dow Corning Corporation in Midland, Michigan for 32 years, farmed all his life and played stand up bass for 57 years which was his love! You could tell music was his love as he always had a smile on his face and would dance with his bass, he called Myrtle! Hobbies were hunting, bowling and golfing in Yuma, AZ, where they wintered for 31 years. He was also a member of Secord FOE.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Caroline of 65 years and their children; daughter Linda (Del) Gower, Yuma, AZ, Kevin (Robin) Koontz of Gladwin, MI, Jeff (Sally) of Temperance, MI, and Terry (Rita) of Gladwin, MI; daughter-in-law Paula Koontz; sixteen grandkids, 35 great-grandkids and 2 great-great-grand kids. One sister Sharon (Ken) Erstad from Welch, OK, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son; Leonard Koontz; grandson, Bruce LeBlanc Jr.; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Onalee (Elmer) Kerblewski, Evelyn (Lyle) McIntosh.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Yuma 1824 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020