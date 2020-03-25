|
Roxanne M. Kehoe, 61, of Gladwin, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1959, the daughter of Ernie and Barbara (Bragan) Hall in Pontiac. She was united in marriage to Jack Kehoe on May 17, 2013 in Gladwin. They shared 15 wonderful years together. Roxanne loved the outdoors, and anything that would keep her there. She loved farm life which included bee keeping and raising cattle. She liked to hunt, fish, and was exceptional at growing beautiful flowers, especially her orchids. She was a kind spirit and loved everyone. She adored her friends, and especially her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Kehoe of Gladwin; children, Ryan (Nikki) Crosby of Marlette, Kortland (friend, Jen) Crosby of Virginia, Matt (Brianna) Kehoe of Colorado, Kellye Marie Kehoe of Colorado, and Sean (girlfriend, Indie) Kehoe of Washington. She was blessed with nine wonderful grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, David Hall of Texas, Rick (Jen) Hall of Gladwin, Shelly (Art) Whelan of Gladwin, and Sherry (Russ) Allwood of Mt. Pleasant; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Don and Yvonne Kehoe of Gladwin. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020