Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Meadow Lanes Bowling and Banquet Center
430 W. 5th St.
Gladwin, MI
View Map
Ruby Breault


1947 - 2019
Ruby Breault Obituary
Ruby R. Breault, 72, a lifelong resident of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. She was born on March 16, 1947, the daughter of Herbert Joseph and Helen (Molesworth) Kelley. On Nov. 8, 1975, she was united in marriage to her husband Clare Breault in Gladwin. She was a retired school bus driver for Gladwin Community Schools and also a co-owner/operator for Mid-Michigan Auto Glass in Gladwin.
Her hobbies included bowling and she loved watching birds in their habitat.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Clare Breault of Gladwin; children, Angela (Breault) Hatt, Rich Faber, Joe Faber; grandchildren, Derrick Faber (Ginna), Carl Faber, Richard Faber, Pauline Faber, Joey Faber, Joseph Wyman, Josh Faber, Justina Faber and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Albert Kelley, Linda Hoag, Sandy Russell and Janet Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Joseph Kelley and Helen (Molesworth) Kelley; in-laws, Frederick Wayne Breault and Agnes (Newman) Breault.
A memorial dinner and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at Meadow Lanes Bowling and Banquet Center, 430 W. 5th St., Gladwin, Michigan 48624. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 3, 2020
