Ruth Ann Beebe, 82, of Beaverton passed away on May 22nd, 2020. She was born in Mills Township, Midland on January 20, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Laura (Gray) Mitchell. Ruth Ann moved to Beaverton as a child where her parents owned Mitchell's Grocery in town. She married Glenn Beebe on July 17, 1965. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1997. She was employed with the Gladwin County Abstract office for over 25 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Darrin (Angie) Beebe of Beaverton and Glenda (John) Bair, also of Beaverton. She was called "Grandma Nan" by five grandchildren, Rhead, Cavin, Ryann, Jadyn and Brynn; and two great-grandchildren, Kate and Parker. Ruth Ann was also blessed with 25 nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by two sisters, Margaret (Bill) Broka and Eleanor (Mike) Breault, both of Beaverton. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Joyce (Jerry) Hughes and her brother Richard Mitchell.

A small graveside service will be held at a later time. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Brook Retirement Community of Gladwin, who truly cared about her.

