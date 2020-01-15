Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Ruth Ann Linton


1942 - 2020
Ruth Ann Linton Obituary
Ruth Ann Linton, 77, of Gladwin, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1942, the daughter of Francis and Donna (Carbeno) Adamets in Gladwin. She was united in marriage on Feb. 2, 1961, to the love of her life Norman Linton in Bridgeport. They cherished 58 wonderful years of marriage. She has lived in Gladwin County for the past 20 years previously residing in Detroit.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Norman Linton of Gladwin; children, Vicki Donovan of Gladwin, Rodney (Cathy) Linton of Gladwin, Ronald (Dana) Linton of Grosse Isle; grandchildren, Amanda, Michelle, Emily, Nicholas, Zachary, Samantha, Stephne, Nikki and Justin; great-grandchild, Jayden; sister, Jean Demsky of Midland; two nephews, Dana and Rick. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 16, 2020
