Ruth Joan Breault, of Clinton Township passed away at age 92 on March 7, 2020. Dear wife of the late Ralph Breault and beloved mother of David Breault, Dorene (Martin) Jackson and Thomas Breault; treasured grandmother of Christopher O'Connor, Stacey M. Hayes, Bryon (Natasha) Jackson and Matthew (Amanda) Jackson; and great-grandmother of Kip, Victoria, Heaven, Carter, and Cassandra.
Visitation was on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Warren, 5005 Chicago Rd, Warren, MI 48092. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, and to the Music Fund at the First United Methodist Church of Warren. ahpeters.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 12, 2020