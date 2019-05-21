Ruth G. Brown, 93, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on Aug. 18, 1924, the daughter of John and Grace (Cochran) Loar in Clare County. She was united in marriage to her true love Herbert Brown in 1959 in Beaverton. He preceded her in death in 2000. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin County her entire life.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Penelope Capen of Beaverton, Sonia (Ron) Johnson of Georgia, Rita (Dan) Brasington of St. Johns, Dean (Virginia) Brown of Midland, Bill Brown of Gladwin, Roger Brown of Gladwin; grandson, Derek Brown of Midland. Her children blessed her with 19 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Basil (Dorothy) Loar of Beaverton; daughter-in-law, Linda Crowl of Coleman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, LaVon; and 11 siblings.

Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 22, 2019