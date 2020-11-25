Ruth Marie Campbell, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1930, the daughter of George and Lela (Quelet) Rau in Jackson, MI. She was united in marriage on August 22, 1948 to Floyd Campbell. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2010. Ruth was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and worked at the Gladwin Cleaners for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Laura (Keith) Flach of Gladwin, Linda (Mark) Locher of Wheeler, and Christine Campbell of Scottsville; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Allen (Joan) Rau of Gladwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Campbell; sister, Gloria Faith DeGuise; and brother, Lynn Rau.
Private funeral services will take place. She will be laid to rest at Hamilton Township Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Skeels Christian School or Cornerstone Baptist Church. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.