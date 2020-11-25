1/1
Ruth Marie Campbell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marie Campbell, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1930, the daughter of George and Lela (Quelet) Rau in Jackson, MI. She was united in marriage on August 22, 1948 to Floyd Campbell. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2010. Ruth was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and worked at the Gladwin Cleaners for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Laura (Keith) Flach of Gladwin, Linda (Mark) Locher of Wheeler, and Christine Campbell of Scottsville; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Allen (Joan) Rau of Gladwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Campbell; sister, Gloria Faith DeGuise; and brother, Lynn Rau.
Private funeral services will take place. She will be laid to rest at Hamilton Township Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Skeels Christian School or Cornerstone Baptist Church. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved