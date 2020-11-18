Ryan Howard, 47, of Bentley, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1973, the son of Ralph and Donna (McKinnon) Howard in Bay City. He was loved by those who knew him and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brealle Dycewicz of West Branch; brothers, Rodney Howard of Rhodes and Riley (Debbie) Howard of Rhodes; and sister, Roxanne (Jeremy Commire) Howard of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rick.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangments are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.