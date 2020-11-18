1/1
Ryan Howard
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Howard, 47, of Bentley, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1973, the son of Ralph and Donna (McKinnon) Howard in Bay City. He was loved by those who knew him and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brealle Dycewicz of West Branch; brothers, Rodney Howard of Rhodes and Riley (Debbie) Howard of Rhodes; and sister, Roxanne (Jeremy Commire) Howard of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rick.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangments are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved