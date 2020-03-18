Home

Stocking Funeral Home, Inc - Harrison
165 W. Oak Street
Harrison, MI 48625
989-539-7810
Sally Lou Terry

Sally Lou Terry Obituary
Sally Lou Terry, 77, of rural Harrison passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Sally was born February 9, 1943 in Gladwin, Michigan the daughter of Roy E. Nettleton and Loudica O. (Gifford) Nettleton.
Mrs. Terry is survived by two children, Lisa Terry of Harrison and Patrick Terry; wife, Darlene also of Harrison; four grandchildren, Melissa, Corey, Ashley and RJ; six great-grandchildren, Alyson, Christopher, Aden, Isabella, Ryker and Renly.
Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Ross Terry.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. To share an online memory or condolence with Sally's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Terry are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 19, 2020
