Sandra L. Gardner, age 77, of Grand Ledge, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born September 13, 1942, in Mt. Morris, Michigan the daughter of Nelson and Doris (Hautala) Wise. Sandy graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1961. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, a few of which included; Sears in Lansing, Milliken's in Traverse City, Bridal Showcase in East Lansing, and finally as a hostess for Kewadin Travel of Sault Ste. Marie. Sandy had a true love for others and was able to make many friends throughout her life. Her most rewarding and fulfilling job was raising her six children, who loved and adored her. She married her soul mate and best friend, Ken Gardner, on December 13, 1986. Together they shared 33 wonderful years. Sandy was a member of Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship in Gladwin, Eagles Club of Gladwin, the Red Hat Society, and Independent Order of Foresters.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Ken of Grand Ledge; children: Teresa (Dennis) Armstrong of Traverse City, Jeff Ham of Saginaw , Nancy Adams of Holt, Laura McClean of Saginaw, Greg Ham of Traverse City ,Shari (Mike) Acker of Lansing; step children: Kenneth Gardner Jr. of Ormand Beach, FL, Debra (Mike) Heuss of Traverse City, Doug Gardner of Battle Creek, Patrick (Amy) Gardner of Charlotte, John (Liz) Gardner of Lansing; 24 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; siblings: Kit (Bonnie) Wise of Muskegon, Carol (Jim) Mercer of Coldwater, Debbie (Randy) Wenzlick of Burton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-son, Jeff Gardner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Sandy's memory to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Okemos, MI 48864.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 13, 2020