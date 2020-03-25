Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home - Cedar Springs
13603 Northland Dr., NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
616/696-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McEwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra S. McEwen


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra S. McEwen Obituary
Sandra S. McEwen age 75 of Cedar Springs, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her home. Sandra was born September 7, 1944 in Gladwin, MI the daughter of Richard and Gladys (McMahon) Sterling. She was an active member of Maranatha Baptist Church and a member of the Cedar Springs and Rockford Garden Clubs. Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) Ottobre, Bonnie McEwen; grandchildren, Joslin, Patrick, Dezerey, Chelsea, Crystal and Cody; great-grandchildren, Jacey, Jaelynn, Spencer, Brayden, Sayla and Payton; siblings, Kathleen (Tom) Randle, Bob (Cindy) Sterling, Suzanne (Stanley) Witer, Stephen (Penny) Sterling; in-laws, Larry (Marlene) McEwen, Sandy (Bill) Ludwick, Cindy (Dave) Lowman, Kathy Brott; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry in 2013 and a sister, Sally Smith.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus a private family service will be held at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Scott Sloan officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs. A public service at the funeral home will be announced in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 12786 Algoma Avenue, Cedar Springs.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home - Cedar Springs
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -