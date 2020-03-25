|
|
Sandra S. McEwen age 75 of Cedar Springs, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her home. Sandra was born September 7, 1944 in Gladwin, MI the daughter of Richard and Gladys (McMahon) Sterling. She was an active member of Maranatha Baptist Church and a member of the Cedar Springs and Rockford Garden Clubs. Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) Ottobre, Bonnie McEwen; grandchildren, Joslin, Patrick, Dezerey, Chelsea, Crystal and Cody; great-grandchildren, Jacey, Jaelynn, Spencer, Brayden, Sayla and Payton; siblings, Kathleen (Tom) Randle, Bob (Cindy) Sterling, Suzanne (Stanley) Witer, Stephen (Penny) Sterling; in-laws, Larry (Marlene) McEwen, Sandy (Bill) Ludwick, Cindy (Dave) Lowman, Kathy Brott; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry in 2013 and a sister, Sally Smith.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus a private family service will be held at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Scott Sloan officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs. A public service at the funeral home will be announced in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 12786 Algoma Avenue, Cedar Springs.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020