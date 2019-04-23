Sarah Dawn Elliott, age 40, loving mother, fiancé, daughter and sister passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center following a courageous battle with Lung Cancer. She was born on Dec. 7, 1978 in Flint, Michigan to Larry and Lori (Iversen) Elliott. Sarah graduated from Mt. Morris High School, then continued her education at Mott Community College completed an Associates Degree in Occupational Therapy with honors. Sarah was full of life. She enjoyed being her son's cub scout Den Leader, mushroom hunting, fishing, making maple syrup and she will always be remembered for her love of animals. Most of all she enjoyed her family and their time together.

She is survived by her two sons, Jacob and Cameron; her fiancé, Jeff Pritchard; her parents, Larry Elliott and Lori (Kenneth) Simpson; siblings, Ben (Kelly) Elliott, Jeremy Elliott, Brandon Elliott, Katherine Simpson, Jill (Tom Riley) Simpson, Courtney (A.J.) Crawley, Larry A. Elliott, Sherry Sappington and Rhonda (Greg) Little; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sarah's family would like to acknowledge how proud they are of her choice in being an Organ Donor.

A Celebration of her Life was held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Sisson Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Reynolds presiding with burial in Highland Cemetery. Friends visited at the funeral home on Monday, from 2-8 p.m. On Tuesday, friends visited from 10 a.m. until time of service. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary