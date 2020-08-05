When describing himself once, Scott J. Tabaszewski said, "I make things." But to everyone who knew and loved him, Scott was a builder and inventor of businesses, a family, and a home for his family.

In many ways, Scott's life began when he met and fell in love with his wife, Crischelle, and he could leave his childhood challenges to build their own life. Together they raised two children in the town they themselves had grown up in to become strong, independent adults with the confidence and drive to see and become a part of the world. Scott was always by their side either in person or a phone call away for each new adventure and experience, be it long distance moves, for advice on things they might already know the answer to, or overseas trips for celebrations bearing their family name.

From the earliest times in their children's lives, when the pitter patter of a daughter's footsteps sneaking into bed would wake him, Scott instilled in those children the traits he embodied every day. Hard work, creativity, stubbornness, confidence in your own opinions, respect for others, love for family, and always valuing the importance of any job being done weren't just words to Scott, they were a way of life.

Those values became reality in the garage and home that he built. It was to that Ford-infused garage that he and his son brought home Scott's beloved Reeper, an off road vehicle that would become a passion of Scott's. Armed with an associates' degree, his life experience, and a curious mind, Scott designed and executed improvements to the Reeper that would become known to and make him a leader in the Reeper community. According to Scott (and others) those improvements also made the Reeper even more fun to drive.

The values also came to life in the meals he shared with his family. Whether it was breakfast in Midland before one his children moved, dinner in one of his children's adopted hometowns, or take-out shared around the table or on the deck at home, Scott knew the importance of a meal. More than the necessity of food, meals were an opportunity to share a conversation and important moments in life. That may be why anytime he was dining out and saw a service man or woman in uniform he would quietly pay their bill along with his own.

Underlying it all was his love for Cris. From the moment they married at St. Anne's in Edenville, days before their official anniversary of November 13, 1984, he was always her rock.

Scott passed away at home on July 31, 2020 surrounded by fresh air and with his family at his side at the age of 57. He was born in Saginaw on December 14, 1962, the son of the late Donald Tabaszewski and Judith Cushman. Although he retired from Dow Corning in 2018 after 18 years of service, his "work" included many other businesses and projects throughout his life.

Scott will forever be loved by his surviving family that includes his wife, Crischelle D. (Cilley) of Beaverton; son, Aaron Tabaszewski of Detroit; daughter, Callin (Conor) Murphy; and grand-dog, Pippa of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Tabaszewski; and father-in-law, James Cilley.

Private services will be held by invitation of the family. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store