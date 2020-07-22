Shannon Cady-Esparsen, 55, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 18, 2020, at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. She was born the daughter of Charles and Beverly (Allen) Cady on March 2, 1965. Shannon proudly served her country as a United States Marine for five years before being honorably discharged. She was united in marriage on November 16, 1986, to Anthony Esparsen in Arlington, Virginia. Her passion was for interior design which she did independently and professionally for many years. She loved making people's dreams a reality. She was loved by many and would always be found caring and guiding those around her. Shannon was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Anthony "Tony" Esparsen of Gladwin; five children; daughters, Britni (Matt) Burks and Morgan Langford; sons, Caleb (Shawna) Scott, Charles Esparsen, and Daniel Esparsen. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Cady of Gladwin; brother, Dave Cady of Gladwin; and sister, Christine (Cady) Holec of Gladwin.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Cady.
Funeral services for Shannon will be conducted by Pastor Dave Mead on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Grace Christian Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, and on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Grace Christian Church. She will be laid to rest at Grout Twp. Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christmas Kindness in care of Grace Christian Church, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.