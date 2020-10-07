Shannon K. Hund 46, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at McClaren Bay Region hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Midland, MI to the late Larry Wildey and Vickie (Hall) Boyer on February 12, 1974. She lived in Gladwin for many years until her recent move to Tawas. Shannon loved music, video games and animals, especially her beloved dog Noel who was her constant companion.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Vickie and Roger Boyer; children, Dakota Wildey and Kelsey Monte; brothers, Cory Wildey and Jamie Franklin; sister, Jenna Wildey; granddaughter, Xena Monte; grandparents, Robert and Betty Hall, Kathy Wildey; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hund; father, Larry Wildey; grandmother, Eloise Wildey; grandfather, Richard Wildey; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Franklin.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, October 3, 2002 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with pastors Robert King and Joseph Dorais officiating the ceremony. She was buried at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin.

Memorials can be made according to the family's wishes.

