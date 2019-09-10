Home

Sharon Lynn Cohoon, age 76, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 in Midland, Michigan. She was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Bay City, Michigan to the late William and Viola (Gardner) Gerard. She is survived by her only sibling, Fredrick (Johanna) Gerard; her two daughters, Lynn Brown, Lori (Rick) Peloquin; her only niece, Denice (Gene) Parsons; her grandchildren, Andrew (Jasmine) Brown III, Heather (Corey) Bell, Kristina (Mike) Boyd, Jenifer Brown, Kyle Provo, Larry Bader, and Jessika (Tom) Boyle. She also has eleven great-grandchildren and three grand-nieces. Sharon had many friends, was an avid animal lover, and enjoyed creating handmade treasures. She has joined her mother, father, and daughter, Patricia Provo in Heaven.
As she wished, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Lee-Ramsay – Gladwin Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 11, 2019
