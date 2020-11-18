Shawn VanWezel, 50, of Beaverton, passed away on November 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 11, 1970, the daughter of Joseph and Eileen Gorski in West Branch. She was united in marriage to her husband, Michael Eschenbacher. They shared many wonderful years together until he preceded her in death. Shawn was employed as a manager for Big R's Pump and Party in Beaverton. Shawn will always be remembered for always putting others needs before her own. She loved her family and especially adored her grandson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephanie VanWezel (Jake Keen), Michelle Eschenbacher, Donna Jean Eschenbacher, Joyce Eschenbacher, and Michael Eschenbacher Jr. all from Beaverton; and one grandson, Landon.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael.
Funeral services honoring Shawn will be conducted on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.