Shirley Ann Bowers, 85, of Rapid City, Michigan, passed away at Green Acres Assisted Living Facility in Lowell, Michigan surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on Sept. 22, 1933, the daughter of Arnold and Augusta (Schaaf) Anschuetz in East Tawas, Michigan. On May 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Maynard Benmark who preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Jack Bowers on July 31, 1983, who also preceded her in death in 1992. She retired after 25+ years of service with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Gladwin, Michigan.

In 1989, Shirley moved from Gladwin to her home on Elk Lake in Atrium County. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her friends and family and could always be counted on to help whenever anyone was in need. She was a devout Christian throughout her life and loved fishing, boating and traveling.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rusty Benmark of Lowell, Brent (Denise) Benmark of Gladwin; grandchildren, Aaron Benmark, Collette (John) Mendez, Kevin Benmark, Michelle (George) Van Den Driessche; brothers, Clyde Anschuetz and Harold Anschuetz; sister, Carol (Jim) Brooks; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford Anschuetz; sisters, Arlene Olsen and Gay Lemuel.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice: 625 Kenmoor Ave., S.E. Suite 115, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.