|
|
Shirley Ann Carr, age 91, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at Heavenly Homestead AFC in Gladwin, MI.?
She was born Nov. 18, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Helen (Rogers) Julian. Her early childhood was spent in Detroit prior to moving to Houghton Lake and graduating from Houghton Lake High School in 1945. She previously lived in Dearborn Heights, Taylor, Lapeer, and Harbor Beach before moving to Gladwin in the early 1990s. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and knitting although crocheting was her favorite pastime. Shirley was friends with everyone who knew her. She was a cherished long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and loved her Church Family.
She is survived by nephews, Paul Gould of Houston, TX, William Gould of Gladwin, MI, and David (Anna) Gould of Bulverde, TX. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Phyllis Gould.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel, with internment in Roscommon Township Cemetery. Family will be present at the funeral chapel on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.?
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gladwin County Animal Control. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019