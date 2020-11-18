1/1
Shirley Ann Kyle
1937 - 2020
Shirley Ann Kyle, 83, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1937, the daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth (Burden) Frechett, in Ferndale, Michigan.
In her youth, Shirley grew up in Ferndale and also in Wolverine, Michigan. Shirley retired from the Valeron Corporation, as Human Resource Manager, in 1987, after 30 years of dedicated service. In later years, after retiring with her husband, William Kyle, to Sugar Springs in Gladwin, she was acting Butman Township Supervisor.
Left to cherish her eternal memory are son, Daniel G. Smith of West Branch; daughter, Colleen (Kelley) Leigh (Smith) Milner of Sterling Heights; grandchildren, Ryan Milner, Jason Milner, Adam Milner, Brittany (Smith) Terry, Brandon Smith; great-granddaughter, Miley Terry; great-grandson, Tucker Terry; niece, Jodi (Fornwall) Blackport; and nephew, Joseph Fornwall.
Shirley left behind a legacy of love and compassion, and had a whimsical sense of humor. She enjoyed decorating, gardening, family time, and occasional visits to the local casinos.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Kyle; siblings, Barbara Speake, Robert Frechett, and Linda Fornwall; and brother-in-law, Craig Fornwall.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-Standish Chapel, Standish, Michigan. Shirley's wishes were to have donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Standish Chapel
127 North Forest Street
Standish, MI 48658
(989) 846-4161
