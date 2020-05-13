Shirley Ann Mavis
Shirley Ann Mavis, 90, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Gladwin. She was born on April 16, 1930, to Von and Glayds (McPhall) Walters in Mt. Pleasant. Shirley was a homemaker living in Gladwin County her whole life. She married Leon Mavis on June 6, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane (Terry) Grove and Debbie Shaffer both of Beaverton along with Scott (Robin) Mavis of Hope. Her children blessed her with five grandchildren, Kurt, Tara, Chet, Stephanie and Justin. She is also survived by nine wonderful great-grandchildren. Along with her husband she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Loar; and brothers, Pat and Ethard.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. She will be laid to rest at Tobacco Township (Dale) Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.
