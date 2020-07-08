Shirley Blades, 88, of Beaverton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1932, the son of George and Elva Blades at the family home in Beaverton. He was united in marriage to his true love Pauline Crowell on October 12, 1951. Together, they shared 67 wonderful years before she preceded him in death in September 2018. He was employed as a truck driver for over 40 years for Shull Transport until his retirement, to help take care of Pauline. Shirley was a devout member of the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene. His many hobbies were overshadowed by his amazing love of music. He was a talented guitar player, who enjoyed playing for everyone.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Janet Blades of Beaverton and Kimberly Smith of Beaverton. His children blessed him with five beautiful grandchildren; 10 wonderful great-grandchildren and he has one precious great-great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; parents; two grandchildren, Richard Long and Stephanie Smith; along with several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Blades will be conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon at the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, Beaverton, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.