Shirley J. Loveless
1935 - 2020
Shirley J. Loveless, 85 of Coleman, died at home Thursday, May 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1935 in Midland County, the daughter of the late Mark and Wava (Hund) Bailer. Shirley married Richard "Dick" Loveless August 11, 1989. He preceded her in death April 17, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Vicky Williams of Chesaning, Cindy LaVack of Gladwin, Scott and Tina Horton of Coleman, Craig and July Horton of Coleman, Clay Horton and Kim Brown of Beaverton; foster daughter, Ellen Bush of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Ron and Carman Bailer of Texas, Richard and Gerry Bailer of Sanford, Dan and Kay Bailer of Florida, Wayne and Evelyn Bailer of Beaverton; several nieces and nephews. Shirley was also preceded in death by her son, Kenny Mark Horton; son-in-law, Art Bush; and sister, Genevieve.
Private services will be held with burial in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
