Steven Dale Good II Obituary
Steven Dale Good II, age 20, of Gladwin passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Crown Point, Indiana. He was born in Saginaw on June 22, 1999, to Steven Good I and the late Karen Berry. He attended Gladwin High School, graduating in 2017. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends.
Steven is survived by his parents, Steven and Heather Good; three brothers, Bobby Gallagher, Zachariah Gallagher, half-brother Jason Fitzgerald; two sisters, Elizabeth Good, sister-in-law, Christina Gallagher; two half-sisters; Julie Buris, Brandi Campbell; God parents, Mark and Charlene Knoop; maternal grandparents, Del and Joanne Brewer; three aunts and uncles, Jolie and Matt Colmen, Diana and Bob Arysmen, Bill and Michelle Good, Charles Bender from Indiana; six great-aunts and six great-uncles; two nephews; Garret Campbell, Drew Buris; four nieces, Delaney Gallagher, Mackenzie Campbell, Reese Campbell, and Courtney Bender.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Walter and Joan Good. He will also be remembered by his friends and best friends, Adam Bishop and Forest Jeske.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church, 1312 N. State Street, Gladwin, Michigan 48624 with Pastor Phil Hortop officiating. There will be a luncheon following the service. The family requests that all flowers be sent to the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019
