1/1
Steven Michael Pendergraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Michael "Spartan" Pendergraft, age 29 of Douglasville, GA passed on Friday July 31, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1990 in Norfolk, VA to his parents David and Angela (Smith) Pendergraft. Steven served honorably in the United States Army in Afghanistan. Steven was an avid motorcyclist and also loved coaching t-ball and baseball. A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 8 at The Logan Funeral Home Pavilion. Stevens final resting place was at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Steven is survived by his parents, David and Angela Pendergraft of Ellijay, GA; daughters, Deanna Rose Pendergraft, Hunter Rose Pendergraft; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers a GoFundme account has been set up for Hunter and Deanna Pendergraft. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel are in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel
357 Dalton Street
Ellijay, GA 30540
(706) 635-4554
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Janowiak Funeral Home, Inc.
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Logan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved