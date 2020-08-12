Steven Michael "Spartan" Pendergraft, age 29 of Douglasville, GA passed on Friday July 31, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1990 in Norfolk, VA to his parents David and Angela (Smith) Pendergraft. Steven served honorably in the United States Army in Afghanistan. Steven was an avid motorcyclist and also loved coaching t-ball and baseball. A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 8 at The Logan Funeral Home Pavilion. Stevens final resting place was at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Steven is survived by his parents, David and Angela Pendergraft of Ellijay, GA; daughters, Deanna Rose Pendergraft, Hunter Rose Pendergraft; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers a GoFundme account has been set up for Hunter and Deanna Pendergraft. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com.
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel are in charge of arrangements.