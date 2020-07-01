Steven R. Longstreth
Steven R. Longstreth, 55, of Beaverton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1964, the son of Donald and Carolyn (Warner) Longstreth in Midland. He was a machine operator in the plastics industry for many years. He was blessed to meet the love of his life Jennifer Manges in 2002. They shared many wonderful years together. His hobbies included riding quads, hunting, fishing, and taking care of his lawn. Steven would work hours on end, gardening, and fixing up his lawn. Most of all Steven loved his family and especially helping raise his wonderful granddaughter.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Jennifer Manges of Beaverton; son, Joseph (Vanna) Longstreth of Houston, TX; step-daughters, Stephanie Manges (Courtney Jones) of Beaverton and Kristen Duncan of Beaverton; granddaughters, Gigi and Avery; mother, Carolyn Longstreth of Coleman; brothers, Donald (Becky) Longstreth of Coleman and Kenneth (Chris) Longstreth of Sanford; sister, Kathy (Bryon) Ranes of Beaverton; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Debbie and Gary Manges of Gladwin; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Kim) Manges of Buckley; sister-in-law, Victoria (Greg) Wolpert of Gladwin.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
