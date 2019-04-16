Steven William French, age 58, passed away with family at his side at his home in Howell, MI on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. He was born on March 12, 1961, to Jerry and Vera French. He resided in Gladwin, Michigan throughout his youth. He married Karen French (Merrion) on May 21, 1983. They moved to Howell, Michigan where they raised his three children, Kristin French (Decker), Kyle French, and Karli French (Laurain). He is also survived by his three brothers, Dan, Jerry, and Kirk French; and his six grandchildren, Elijah, Maevyn, Aurorah, Roland, Larkin, and baby Flora.

Steve graduated from Central Michigan University in 1983 with a business degree. He later got a masters degree in Engineering at Lawrence Tech University. He had a successful career in sales, co-owning a business, Zealtek for many years. In recent years he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Steven will be remembered by many and greatly missed.

A memorial service, led by priesthood of the Community of Christ Church, to honor Steven will be on Saturday, April 20 at Grace Lutheran Church, 312 Prospect St., Howell, Michigan 48843. The service will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The at http://act.alz.org/goto/stevenfrenchmemorial. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary