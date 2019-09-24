|
Susan Welker passed away at home where she wanted to be, Tuesday morning, Sept. 17. On her journey, she leaves behind her daughter, Laura; daughter-in-law, Heather; sister, Sharon; many close, dear friends that she called family; and four fur-babies. Susan was born in Detroit and was a long-time resident of Beaverton, where her favorite thing was pontooning on Wixom Lake. Susan was a free spirit! Her memory will carry on in our hearts. She is at peace, dancing with her husband John, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 25, 2019