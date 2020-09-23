Ted Muma, 67, of Gladwin, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1952, the son of Harold and Betty (Fiser) Muma in West Branch. On December 12, 1970 he was united in marriage to his true love, Marla. Together they shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. Ted was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was self employed for Ted Muma Logging in Gladwin until his retirement. He enjoyed going to the casino, watching the Lions and Tigers (lose), but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marla Muma of Gladwin; children, Dawn (Joseph) Laidlaw of Gladwin, Devin (Kelli) Muma of Gladwin, and Dane (Stacy) Muma of Gladwin; grandchildren, Lloyd Lewis, Zakery (Natosha) Lewis, Kayla (Cody) Wessel, Caden Laidlaw, Trystan Muma, Brytan Muma, Tyler Muma, Taylor Muma, Rylee Nash, Asher Muma, Elijah Muma, Malachi Muma, Ariella Muma, and Kaleb, Nick (Chel-C) Shell; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Lewis, Cashton Lewis, and Logynn (a.k.a. baby girl) Wessel, Alaira and Kaceyn Shell. He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly (Dennis) Bright of Gladwin, William (Diane) Muma of Gladwin, Tonya (Kevin) Venable of Flint, and Mark (Stacey) Muma of Flint; sister-in-law, Kim Jason of Gladwin; along with several nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Larry.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.