Tera Lynn Price, 48 of Harrison passed away at her home on Friday, May 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Tera was born May 18, 1971 in Pontiac, MI, the daughter of Theodore G. Price and Ethel M. Stowe. Tera graduated from Harrison Community Schools in 1990 and was a 2017 graduate of Kirtland Community College, Roscommon, MI, earning her degree as a Medical Surgical Technician. Tera worked her dream job at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland as a Surgical Technician.

Ms. Price had resided in Harrison since 2011, moving from Gladwin, MI and previously from Kalkaska, MI. Tera was very active in high school sports, where she was competitive in basketball, softball and track. Tera was a State of Michigan Certified Fire Fighter, and also a Certified Fire Instructor. She served the Butman Township residents for many years as a firefighter. Tera's greatest time was spent with her life partner and best friend, Bob Stewart, camping, boating, target shooting and making forever remembered memories.

Surviving Tera is her life partner and best friend, Robert "Bob" E. Stewart of Harrison; three sons, Joshua M. Palozzola of Alton, IL, Michael A. Stewart and wife Meredith of Nashville, TN and Eric Stewart and wife Mallory of Charleston, SC; her mother, Ethel M. Kogler and husband Richard of Harrison; her father, Theodore G. Price of Commerce Township, MI; two sisters, Toni M. Grange and husband Paul of Commerce Township, MI and Amanda S. Ruble of Bryan, OH; two step-sisters, Pamela S. Gray and husband James of Harrison and Robin R. Kogler of Clare, MI; one step-brother, Rich Kogler of Harrison; two aunts, Jackie White of Mio, MI and Shirley A. Becker and husband Gerald of Harrison; five nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces, two great-nephews, along with many cousins and other relatives. Tera was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frederick V. Price, Mary L. (Baynes) Teague, Gardner H. and Barbara M. (Schultz) Stowe; and two uncles, Terry L. Price and Lester E. Brown.

Funeral services honoring Tera will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Pastor Joseph Shaler officiating. Visitation for Tera will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Pleasant Plains Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Tera may be considered to: Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Clare County, 212 West 6th St., Clare, MI 48617.