Terry A. McCartney, 71, of Beaverton, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was born on July 22, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Debra (Danielak) McCartney.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Kelley (Pete) Ellul of Farwell, Jason McCartney of Gladwin; his adored grandchildren, Izabele, Brent and Raegan.

Terry retired from the Chrysler Headquarters in Auburn Hills, MI in 2001 where he served the United Auto Works Local 412 Unit 10. He served his country in the Air Force and National Guard at Selfridge Air Force Base. His passion of youth soccer led him to travel yearly to Europe to coach international friendly games with the Rochester Youth Soccer Leagues. Golf was also a passion of his. He never missed a chance to watch his grandchildren at their sporting events. He ran the Cedar Avenue Charity Poker Room in Gladwin for many years. A community activist led him to serve in the city council and volunteer and participate in committees that beautified and enhanced his hometown. He loved to spend the winters at the ocean in St. Augustine, Florida.

His Monday night poker games at his home for 20 years left him with the friendships of many. He lived life daily to the fullest, ready to tackle new adventures and projects. He was always positive and upbeat, a mentor, and a friend.

Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. His family would like to thank the MidMichigan Hospice nurses for their guidance, comfort and dignified compassion during their time of need.

