Terry E. Peden
Terry E. Peden, age 68, of Beaverton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Terry was born July 27, 1952 to Mildred L. Peden and the late Thurman E. Peden. Terry attended Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, was a member of the Beaverton Lions Club, where he had served as both President and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, most especially in later years with his cherished wife, Mary Lynn and dog, Kaluha.
Left to cherish Terry's memory is his dearly loved wife of 49 years, Mary Lynn Peden; daughter, Cari Peden Stebbins (Bill Stebbins); a very special grand-love, Dezi; his sister, Candy Peden Gamache Wright (Jerry); his niece, Katie; nephews, Dan and Trevor; sister, Twyla Peden Baggett (Melvin); nieces, Jennifer and Jessica; last but not least, his mother, Mildred L. Peden Obidzinski. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Mary A. Lawson; father-in-law, John L. Lawson; his grandparents, William and Myrtle Peden and Lewis and Pat Taylor.
Per Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place. There may be a memorial service when the pandemic is over. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene or the Beaverton Lions Club Eye Glass account. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
