Terry Elaine Schanhals passed away peacefully at home in Anchorage, Alaska with her family present, on August 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Terry was born on September 10, 1947, to the late Herbert and Zella Brown in Saginaw, Michigan. Terry spent her childhood years in Harrison, Michigan where she graduated from Harrison High School. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Gerald Schanhals at the age of 18, then moved to Anchorage, Alaska on June 12, 1973.

Terry worked for the State of Alaska for over 32 years before she retired and really enjoyed the people she worked with. She loved Alaska, Michigan and Arizona and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, camping and camp fires. She made over 650 hand-made baskets and gave many to friends and also quilted. She loved playing games with her family and friends and enjoyed going out with them to eat, or cook wonderful meals together at home. She especially loved to bake and cook with her great grand-daughter, Everly Wilkinson-Dennis. Favorite past times included tending to her flowers, garage sales, making baskets, going to all the kids events, Vegas and Laughlin trips with her friends, snow birding in Arizona with family and friends, watching Disney movies and playing with Everly.

She was the center and rock of the family, the best friend and second mom to many. She was the true family matriarch and loved her family and was so proud of all of them. She was a special friend to all, loved being around everyone and will be sorely missed.

Terry is preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert and Zella Brown; brothers, Bob Brown, Kenney Brown; and sister, Eloise Russell. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Schanhals; daughters, Tammara Casey and Lori Schanhals; grandchildren, Kyle Dennis, Katelyn Dennis, Kira Casey; great-granddaughter, Everly Wilkinson-Dennis; sister, Jackie Roehrs; son-in-law, Thomas Casey; and Lori's partner, Lisa Peake.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her home, 721 W. 71st St., Anchorage, Alaska 99518, on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held in the garage to allow for social distancing. You are invited to send or bring pictures and stories to be included in a memorial book, no flowers please. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Beaverton, Michigan at a later date to be determined, and will also be her final resting place.

