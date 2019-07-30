|
|
Thomas J. Anderson, age 89, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born in Randolph, Ohio on May 30, 1930 to Archie and Myrtle (Kesser) Anderson.
On Sept. 13, 1952 he married his only love Jeanette (Hoffman) Anderson for 63 years. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2014. They made their home in Gladwin and worked for the City of Gladwin from the late 1960s to the 1990s as the Director of Public Works. He was loved by his sons, Thomas J. Anderson Jr. of Indian River, and David A. Anderson of Beaverton and Julie A. Anderson of Gladwin. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Neil Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Krista Young, Erica Sevick, Jason Anderson and Chelsea Anderson. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Meradith, Charlotte, Jewelia, Brynlee, Lainey, Alexander, Victoria and Michael. He is survived by a sisters, Lois Mitchell of Beaverton, and Velma Dosey of Empire, Michigan.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place with a memorial service and private burial at Grout Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home – Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019