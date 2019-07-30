Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Anderson Obituary
Thomas J. Anderson, age 89, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Tom was born in Randolph, Ohio on May 30, 1930 to Archie and Myrtle (Kesser) Anderson.
On Sept. 13, 1952 he married his only love Jeanette (Hoffman) Anderson for 63 years. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2014. They made their home in Gladwin and worked for the City of Gladwin from the late 1960s to the 1990s as the Director of Public Works. He was loved by his sons, Thomas J. Anderson Jr. of Indian River, and David A. Anderson of Beaverton and Julie A. Anderson of Gladwin. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Neil Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Krista Young, Erica Sevick, Jason Anderson and Chelsea Anderson. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Meradith, Charlotte, Jewelia, Brynlee, Lainey, Alexander, Victoria and Michael. He is survived by a sisters, Lois Mitchell of Beaverton, and Velma Dosey of Empire, Michigan.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place with a memorial service and private burial at Grout Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home – Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisson Funeral Home
Download Now