Timothy Norbert Kreusch died on April 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Tim was born on Aug. 25, 1942, to Norbert and Ethel (Bauer) Kreusch in Dayton, Ohio. He was the fifth of their eight children and graduated from Chaminade High School.

Tim found his calling as a salesman early in life, selling fruit from a stand in the Dayton Arcade. He used his charms to persuade Ann Rohling to marry him after only six weeks of courtship. Early in their marriage, they moved between homes in Ohio, Michigan and Ohio again, before settling in Gladwin, Michigan with their four children in 1973.

Tim covered northern Michigan calling on retailers as a salesman for appliance and electronics companies. He was known for his warm smile and fun-loving nature. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, serving over the years on the School Board, Parish Council, and Activities Center Committee. He also helped to organize fundraisers in the community like the Duck Race for Hospice and a Cross Country Ski-a-thon for the Cancer Society.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann; his son, Joe (Jill); daughter, Beth (Doug Stukenborg); son, Pat (Shelley); and daughter, Jennifer Rezek (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alma Lou Griesemer; and brothers, Thomas and Charles (Jerry) Kreusch. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Kreusch and Theodore Kreusch; sisters, Susan Corbett and Candy Trowman; and nieces and nephews too numerous to count.

He was "Papa Duck" to his eight grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Kreusch, Sophie and Augie Stukenborg, Carilyn and Sawyer Kreusch and Sarah and Tommy Rezek, who cherished him for the duck noises he used to entertain them as babies, the French toast he made for them and his favorite sayings. He could be counted on to respond "I'm in good shape for the shape I'm in" when asked how he was doing. He enjoyed golfing with Ann and friends, never met a stranger, loved a good joke, and we are sure he had a chuckle when he arrived in heaven on April 1.

The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 North Silverleaf Street, Gladwin, MI with a short visitation prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, 440 E Cedar Ave, Gladwin. Tim's family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4 from 3-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Gladwin, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the or a Hospice organization of your choice. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary