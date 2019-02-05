Tom Bieganek would like you to know his work here on earth is done. He received the call of a lifetime and an offer you can't refuse. As a bonus he will be having a reunion with his parents, Joseph and Rose Bieganek along with 10 of his siblings. There will also be many friends and two sons-in-law waiting for the good times to begin. His mission there will be much the same it was before he became ill, socializing, music, photo shots, and singing, "You are Special Today" song, followed by a "Hip Hip Hoorah" with a fist in the air.

Tom will be following his Beaverton Beavers Basketball team along with the MSU team hoping they make it to the Final Four, which he attended for many fun-filled, photo-taking, music-playing, good times with the guys. When time permits he will be hunting and walleye fishing so that he can have one of his famous venison and fish fry's, or a snack of venison sausage.

Tom will be missed by the children in Miss Jean's pre-school where he played Santa Claus for many many years. Lets hope there will be garage sales, auctions and bargains to be found since he made it his life work to find all his "treasures" that will be stored to the rafters for sure! His family will miss him on our crazy, fun filled, food fest, camping trips to Gaylord State Park.

Tom will leave behind his loving and caretaker wife, Marjorie; along with her children, Jackie Knoll, Jeannie Sites, Janice Peterson and Jeff Sites. With the years there came 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grand baby girl to arrive in May that he was looking forward to meeting. He is also survived by his brother, David; and sisters, Rita and Delores, and a tribe of nieces and nephews.

Tom was the owner of Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant where burial will take place. He faithfully attended Gladwin Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Rev. Monsignor Francis Koper on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. A visitation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan and on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be used according to the Gladwin Sacred Heart Mission.