|
|
Toni Jo Hankins, 64, of Beaverton passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her brother's home in Beaverton. She was born the daughter of Ludwig and Mary Jo Hannahs on April 2, 1955. She married Michael Hankins on Oct. 20 1973. Toni Jo loved old cars, especially her 1996 Pontiac Bonneville. She loved to go to car shows and play oldies music. She also loved her five grandchildren and her beloved dog cocoa.
Toni Jo was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Hannahs. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Michael Hankins; her son, Dereck McCumber and fiancé Meagan Adams of Winn; daughter, April Powell and Dan Powell of Gladwin; grandchildren, Trevor McCumber and fiancé Alexis Teves Joel McCumber, DJ Powell, Brandon Powell, and Haley Powell. Toni is also survived by two brothers, Lud and Vicky Hannahs and Mark and Maryanne Hannahs.
There will be a celebration of life get together on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the American Legion hall in Farwell Michigan, from 2-5 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019