Una Randolph (Randy), 96, of Gladwin, formerly of Flint, passed away on April 17, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Una was born in Flint on June 30, 1922, the daughter of Floyd and Bernice (Gordon) Watkins. She was united in marriage to Edward Randolph. He preceded her in death in 1982. She was employed by General Motors until her retirement. After retiring from GM she spent many wonderful times with family and friends at her cottage in Gladwin.

Una is preceded in death by both her parents; husband; sister, Harriet (Watkins) Walker; and son-in-law, Doug Trevillian. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary-Lou (Watkins) Murray; loving daughter, Sharon Trevillian; grandson, Kevin (Kelli) Trevillian; great-grandchildren, Schyler Trevillian, Donovan Linnartz, Dustin Trevillian, Elye Trevillian and Logan Trevillian; special friends, Emil Kvasica and Jessie Warren; along with several nieces and nephews. Per Una's wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019