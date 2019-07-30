|
Vera A. Parker, 86, a lifetime resident of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born the daughter of Keith and Beatrice Councell on Dec. 4, 1932. She married Lyle Parker on Oct. 10, 1951. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 1995. Vera was a farmer's wife at heart. She helped with crops, chores, etc. and also did lots of cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and canning. She loved to play cards with neighbors and relatives, especially her grandson, Owen Crawford. While at the Pines, "Sparks" as she was called enjoyed playing cards, bingo, outings, and casino trips with her daughter, Sandra Wentz.
Left to cherish her memories are four daughters that Vera introduced as, number one, Sandra (Clark) Wentz of Beaverton, number two Peggy (Dan) Rowley of Gladwin, number three Kathy (Mark) Endert of Gladwin, and number four Lisa (Tom) Largent of Beaverton. Her daughters blessed her with grandchildren, Owen Crawford, Jeremy (Megal) Rowley, Kent (Lynda) Crawford, Joe Rowley, Carianne (Arlyn) Klaasen, Jon (Melissa) Rowley, Stephanie Endert, Missy (Adam) Laming and Tom Jr. (Kelly) Largent; great-grandchildren, Jayvin Balzer, Haden Rowley, Macy Rowley, Madeline Crawford, Brittany Crawford, Caleb Rowley, Jacob Rowley, Parker Klaasen, Alexandria Klaasen and Amelia Laming. She is also survived by two half-brothers, Bob (Claudia) and Bill (Sandy) Councell; brother-in-law, Fred Olin; six Buzzell step-siblings; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Vera was the youngest of eight children, all have preceded her in death, brothers, Rolland, Eldon, Graham, John, Frank and Tom; and sister, Carmen Olin. She is also preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two Buzzell step-siblings.
Funeral services will be conducted by Elder Brad Lower on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Grout Twp. Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan beside her husband. The family would like to thank all of the Pines Nursing Home family and staff, and also Mid-Michigan Hospice for the care she was given. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Parkinson's Foundation or Mid-Michigan Hospice. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019