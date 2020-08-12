Vera G. French, 79, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at her home on August 9, 2020. Vera was born August 15, 1940 the daughter of William and Flossie (Good) Muma in Roscommon County. On August 24, 1957, Vera was united in marriage to the love of her life Jerry French in West Branch. During her working years, Vera worked for the A&P Corporation for several years and thoroughly enjoyed her job as a bus driver for Gladwin Community Schools for 25 years. She loved all of the children. She then became the secretary for her sons company Dan French Builders and did a tremendous job. Vera accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and served the Lord well as an Elder in the Community of Christ Church.
Vera is survived by her husband, Jerry French of Gladwin; three sons, Dan (Becky) French of Gladwin, Jerry (Julie) French of Gladwin, Kirk (Selina) French of Gladwin; daughter-in-law, Karen French of Howell; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; nine brothers; and sister.
The family will be accepting guests for visitation at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. Following visitation Vera will be laid to rest at the Butman Township cemetery.