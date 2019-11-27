|
Mrs. Vera L. Lambdin, 77 of Redford, MI and formerly of Gladwin, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1942 at William Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Michigan following a lingering illness. She was born in Harrison on January 1, 1942 to the late Lee and Lila (Mathews) Townsend. She married Claude Lambdin on April 21, 1962 in Harrison, he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1990. Vera loved gardening, cooking, flowers, traveling and collecting teddy bears.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Lambdin, Joseph Lambdin, Dennis Lambdin, Kenneth Lambdin, Kimberly Lambdin and Crystal (Joseph Klonica) Blaisdell; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and brother, Phillip and Faye Townsend. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Townsend and Laura Reynolds.
We love you mom. You were a strong, independent person who took care of everything and everybody. We thank you for everything you have done for everyone over the years. You are truly loved and missed by everyone.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. from Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL with Pastor Tony Reynolds presiding with burial in Highland Cemetery Family was present at the funeral chapel on Monday from 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until time of services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019