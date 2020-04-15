|
Vera L. Witte, age 104 of Corunna passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at The Meadows of Owosso. Private family services will be held graveside at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan. Vera was the daughter of Herman and Wilhelmina (Fuelling) Franz born in Decatur, Indiana on February 5, 1916. She completed her formal education in Decatur as a high school graduate. She married Alvin E. Witte on October 13, 1945 in Decatur, Indiana; he preceded her in death in 1998. Vera was a devoted wife and mother and worked at General Electric during World War II. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Vera is survived by her sons, Merlin Witte and Linda Seigel of Corunna and Steven Witte of Swartz Creek; two granddaughters, Melissa (Matthew) Hitt and Allison (Jason) Eicher; four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Hitt, Austin and Evan Eicher; sister, Ella Switzer of Vanwert, Ohio; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Alvin; and four brothers, Elmer, Walter, Herman and Edwin. Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonhouse.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020